Evercore ISI lifts Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRA] gained 3.28% on the last trading session, reaching $13.24 price per share at the time. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Progress.

– Company to host conference call today at 4:30 p.m. EDT –.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with severe diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and recent business highlights.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. represents 67.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.03 billion with the latest information. ATRA stock price has been found in the range of $12.53 to $13.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, ATRA reached a trading volume of 1332303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ATRA stock. On November 08, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ATRA shares from 43 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.87 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.45.

Trading performance analysis for ATRA stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, ATRA shares dropped by -4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.72 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.98, while it was recorded at 12.52 for the last single week of trading, and 12.36 for the last 200 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ATRA is now -91.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.49. Additionally, ATRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] managed to generate an average of -$740,397 per employee.Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. posted -1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATRA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]

There are presently around $1,018 million, or 94.80% of ATRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATRA stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 9,922,030, which is approximately 19.414% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 6,843,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.61 million in ATRA stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $89.42 million in ATRA stock with ownership of nearly 29.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRA] by around 25,728,523 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 11,683,021 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 39,446,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,858,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATRA stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,449,584 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,833,736 shares during the same period.