Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT] gain 4.83% so far this year. What now?

By Annabelle Farmer

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: DCT] gained 1.65% on the last trading session, reaching $41.93 price per share at the time. The company report on August 14, 2020 that Duck Creek Technologies Prices Initial Public Offering.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (“Duck Creek”), a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty (“P&C”) insurance industry, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $27.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 14, 2020 under the symbol “DCT.” The offering is expected to close on August 18, 2020 subject to customary closing conditions. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are serving as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays and RBC Capital Markets are also acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. JMP Securities, Needham & Company, Stifel, William Blair, D.A. Davidson & Co, Raymond James and Loop Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

DCT stock price has been found in the range of $40.145 to $43.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, DCT reached a trading volume of 1436436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is set at 3.94 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.70.

Trading performance analysis for DCT stock

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. [DCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

