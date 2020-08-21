Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Revenue clocked in at $480.80 million, up 127.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] gained 4.01% or 3.31 points to close at $85.78 with a heavy trading volume of 3333864 shares. The company report on August 19, 2020 that Datadog Achieves FedRAMP Moderate-Impact “In Process” Status.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has achieved “In Process” status on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Marketplace for moderate-impact SaaS. Datadog is currently working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the General Services Administration (GSA) FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) to achieve FedRAMP Authorization status for Moderate Impact. This follows Datadog’s earlier FedRAMP Authorization for Low Impact SaaS workloads.

Datadog serves customers of all sizes across a wide range of industries. Achieving FedRAMP Moderate Impact “In Process”, and subsequently, Authorization, will allow U.S. federal government departments and agencies to adopt and use Datadog’s cloud platform to scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues, secure their infrastructure and applications, and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences. These capabilities are invaluable to federal, state, and local governments as they modernize their digital operations and bring their services to the public through the cloud.

It opened the trading session at $82.26, the shares rose to $86.60 and dropped to $82.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DDOG points out that the company has recorded 87.78% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -211.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, DDOG reached to a volume of 3333864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $95.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBN Securities raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $115, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock. On May 12, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DDOG shares from 58 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 4.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 448.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.70.

Trading performance analysis for DDOG stock

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.78% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.83, while it was recorded at 83.28 for the last single week of trading, and 55.07 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.55 and a Gross Margin at +75.48. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.61.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -4.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.72. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$11,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Datadog Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG.

An analysis of insider ownership at Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $11,317 million, or 52.90% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,143,402, which is approximately 1.755% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,236,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $963.85 million in DDOG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $691.89 million in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 467.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

262 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 62,509,595 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 19,418,525 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 50,003,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,932,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,221,896 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,479,241 shares during the same period.