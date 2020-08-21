Dana Incorporated [DAN] Is Currently 7.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Dana Incorporated [NYSE: DAN] surged by $0.99 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.23 during the day while it closed the day at $14.17. The company report on August 5, 2020 that Dana Incorporated to Participate in J.P. Morgan Auto Conference.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference on August 12, 2020. Beginning at 12:20 p.m. EDT, Dana’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Kamsickas and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Collins will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions for approximately 30 minutes.

Information on accessing the webcast will be posted to Dana’s Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, prior to the event.

Dana Incorporated stock has also gained 3.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DAN stock has inclined by 22.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.19% and lost -22.14% year-on date.

The market cap for DAN stock reached $2.03 billion, with 144.50 million shares outstanding and 143.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, DAN reached a trading volume of 1756886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dana Incorporated [DAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAN shares is $16.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dana Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Dana Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $9, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on DAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dana Incorporated is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAN in the course of the last twelve months was 38.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

DAN stock trade performance evaluation

Dana Incorporated [DAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, DAN shares gained by 10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.16 for Dana Incorporated [DAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.43, while it was recorded at 13.68 for the last single week of trading, and 13.41 for the last 200 days.

Dana Incorporated [DAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dana Incorporated [DAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.72 and a Gross Margin at +12.88. Dana Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.62.

Return on Total Capital for DAN is now 14.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dana Incorporated [DAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.25. Additionally, DAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dana Incorporated [DAN] managed to generate an average of $6,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Dana Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dana Incorporated [DAN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dana Incorporated posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dana Incorporated go to -6.06%.

Dana Incorporated [DAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,920 million, or 98.00% of DAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,989,168, which is approximately -2.191% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,436,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.39 million in DAN stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $124.34 million in DAN stock with ownership of nearly 50.223% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dana Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Dana Incorporated [NYSE:DAN] by around 14,699,265 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 14,369,641 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 106,426,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,495,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAN stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,124,474 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,563,883 shares during the same period.