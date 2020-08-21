CFRA slashes price target on Intuit Inc. [INTU] – find out why.

Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ: INTU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.06% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.35%. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Bill.com and Intuit QuickBooks Extend Partnership to Seamlessly Integrate Bill.com Application into QuickBooks Online Advanced.

The combined solution with enhanced capabilities is available now for mid-sized businesses and will be jointly marketed and promoted by both companies.

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and mid-sized businesses, has extended its long-standing partnership with Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the makers of QuickBooks, TurboTax and Mint. The enhanced partnership will add advanced bill payment and workflow automation capabilities for QuickBooks Online Advanced customers as part of Intuit’s application ecosystem, in addition to continued support for the Simple Bill Pay service in QuickBooks Online.

Over the last 12 months, INTU stock rose by 15.86%. The one-year Intuit Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.35. The average equity rating for INTU stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $83.78 billion, with 261.00 million shares outstanding and 251.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, INTU stock reached a trading volume of 1081029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intuit Inc. [INTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTU shares is $303.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Intuit Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Intuit Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $305 to $320, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on INTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuit Inc. is set at 6.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTU in the course of the last twelve months was 59.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

INTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Intuit Inc. [INTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.35. With this latest performance, INTU shares gained by 7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.02 for Intuit Inc. [INTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 298.49, while it was recorded at 310.61 for the last single week of trading, and 275.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intuit Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuit Inc. [INTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.33 and a Gross Margin at +82.71. Intuit Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.95.

Return on Total Capital for INTU is now 53.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.63. Additionally, INTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] managed to generate an average of $165,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Intuit Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

INTU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intuit Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuit Inc. go to 10.15%.

Intuit Inc. [INTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72,477 million, or 89.40% of INTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,085,334, which is approximately 4.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,995,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.04 billion in INTU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.64 billion in INTU stock with ownership of nearly 0.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuit Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 532 institutional holders increased their position in Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ:INTU] by around 9,610,089 shares. Additionally, 496 investors decreased positions by around 11,215,045 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 205,622,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,447,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTU stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,363,984 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 832,331 shares during the same period.