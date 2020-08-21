Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] Is Currently 4.05 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CRDF] closed the trading session at $6.93 on 08/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.58, while the highest price level was $7.47. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Cardiff Oncology Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results and Highlights.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company developing drugs to treat cancers with the greatest medical need for new treatment options, including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, castrate-resistant prostate cancer and leukemia, today announced company highlights and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company is issuing this press release in lieu of conducting a conference call.

“I am very pleased with the progress we made during the second quarter, as we achieved numerous clinical, regulatory and corporate milestones that have driven our sustained growth,” said Dr. Mark Erlander, chief executive officer of Cardiff Oncology. “We announced compelling clinical data demonstrating the safety and efficacy of ovansertib in combination with standard-of-care therapy in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer. Additionally, we announced the positive efficacy and safety results of the Phase 1b portion of our trial in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and we continue to advance our Phase 2 trial in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer, highlighting the broad commercial opportunity offered by the continued development of onvansertib. Notably, in the second quarter, we secured financing of $25 million from equity investments by biotech-focused institutional investors Acorn Bioventures LP and CAM Capital, the exercise of warrants and funding for clinical study commitments, which have left us well positioned to complete our ongoing clinical trials and continue advancing development of onvansertib.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 458.87 percent and weekly performance of 21.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 317.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 42.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 238.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 742.71K shares, CRDF reached to a volume of 1397301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiff Oncology Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 529.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.15. With this latest performance, CRDF shares gained by 42.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 317.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.00 for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.71, while it was recorded at 6.14 for the last single week of trading, and 2.29 for the last 200 days.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] shares currently have an operating margin of -6817.79. Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6709.74.

Return on Total Capital for CRDF is now -166.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -170.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.84. Additionally, CRDF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] managed to generate an average of -$1,172,440 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. posted -0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -49.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRDF.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34 million, or 19.40% of CRDF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRDF stocks are: CAXTON CORP with ownership of 1,595,164, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.93 million in CRDF stocks shares; and OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $4.09 million in CRDF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CRDF] by around 4,443,650 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 73,582 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 417,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,935,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRDF stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,181,846 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 35,272 shares during the same period.