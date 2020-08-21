Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell -22.87% so far this year. What now?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] gained 4.44% on the last trading session, reaching $46.00 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Outdoor Entertainment Returns To Atlantic City At Harrah’s Resort With “Bayside Rock Live” Music Series.

Bayside Rock Live is set to feature contemporary DJ sets and the iconic, classic music from the 70’s and 80’s provided by some of today’s top tribute bands.

The series is sponsored by LG Business Solutions and New Jersey Lottery.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.29M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 5740897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $11.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 49.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for CZR stock

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.57. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 20.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.07 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.49, while it was recorded at 43.13 for the last single week of trading, and 40.59 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,466.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

There are presently around $38,531 million, or 58.40% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 114,250,942, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,322,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in CZR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.67 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly 1.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

228 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 177,359,893 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 140,155,468 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 520,104,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 837,620,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,335,570 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 34,584,951 shares during the same period.