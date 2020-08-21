C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] is 23.44% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: CHRW] gained 1.15% on the last trading session, reaching $96.53 price per share at the time. The company report on July 28, 2020 that C.H. Robinson Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter Key Metrics:.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. represents 135.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.02 billion with the latest information. CHRW stock price has been found in the range of $94.92 to $96.635.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, CHRW reached a trading volume of 1082095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHRW shares is $91.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHRW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $79 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on CHRW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHRW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHRW in the course of the last twelve months was 22.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for CHRW stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, CHRW shares gained by 13.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHRW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.97 for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.92, while it was recorded at 95.46 for the last single week of trading, and 77.03 for the last 200 days.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.16 and a Gross Margin at +8.41. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Total Capital for CHRW is now 25.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.14. Additionally, CHRW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW] managed to generate an average of $37,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.38.C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHRW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. go to 3.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [CHRW]

There are presently around $12,400 million, or 92.00% of CHRW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHRW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,300,733, which is approximately -3.573% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,895,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in CHRW stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.05 billion in CHRW stock with ownership of nearly 1.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:CHRW] by around 18,054,725 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 11,075,722 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 99,323,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,454,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHRW stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,345,156 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,641,676 shares during the same period.