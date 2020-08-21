Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] moved up 4.06: Why It’s Important

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BLIN] jumped around 0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.05 at the close of the session, up 4.06%. The company report on August 20, 2020 that Major US Drop Shipping Supplier Selects Celebros Search By Bridgeline to Enhance Their eCommerce Search Experience.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leader in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that a major US drop shipping supplier has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline to enhance the site search capabilities of its online store and improve their customer experience.

The Company provides a platform for resellers to access more than 20,000 organic, specialty, and gourmet products online. Major eCommerce platforms such as WooCommerce and Shopify can import products from their website to be delivered directly to consumers. These products are shipped from the Company’s facilities in Los Angeles, Pennsylvania, and Dallas Fort-Worth.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. stock is now 33.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BLIN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.4699 and lowest of $1.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.62, which means current price is +285.12% above from all time high which was touched on 08/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 746.40K shares, BLIN reached a trading volume of 2414454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bridgeline Digital Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.32. With this latest performance, BLIN shares dropped by -14.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.12 for Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.08, while it was recorded at 1.99 for the last single week of trading, and 1.51 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.13 and a Gross Margin at +39.91. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.20.

Return on Total Capital for BLIN is now -106.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -175.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -230.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] managed to generate an average of -$131,583 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.10% of BLIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLIN stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 27,290, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.0 in BLIN stocks shares; and WEAVER CONSULTING GROUP, currently with $0.0 in BLIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BLIN] by around 27,290 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 117,247 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 117,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLIN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,290 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 117,188 shares during the same period.