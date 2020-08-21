B. Riley FBR Downgrade EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: EYPT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.58% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.94%.

Over the last 12 months, EYPT stock dropped by -60.07%. The average equity rating for EYPT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $71.36 million, with 124.77 million shares outstanding and 123.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 916.15K shares, EYPT stock reached a trading volume of 5615801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Laidlaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2019, representing the official price target for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

EYPT Stock Performance Analysis:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.94. With this latest performance, EYPT shares dropped by -23.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.31 for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7268, while it was recorded at 0.5657 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1506 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -235.02 and a Gross Margin at +74.73. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -278.88.

Return on Total Capital for EYPT is now -83.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -99.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -247.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 607.47. Additionally, EYPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 601.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] managed to generate an average of -$676,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

EYPT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYPT.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35 million, or 53.30% of EYPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYPT stocks are: ESSEX WOODLANDS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 41,909,219, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, holding 5,284,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 million in EYPT stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $2.38 million in EYPT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:EYPT] by around 1,454,432 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 8,096,172 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 51,382,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,933,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYPT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 653,263 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,008,931 shares during the same period.