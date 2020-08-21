American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] Is Currently 2.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

American Campus Communities Inc. [NYSE: ACC] surged by $0.8 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $32.40 during the day while it closed the day at $32.10. The company report on July 29, 2020 that American Campus Communities Announces Quarterly Dividend.

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC), the nation’s largest owner and manager of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., announced that on July 29, 2020 its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock, payable on August 21, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2020.

About American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities Inc. stock has also loss -5.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACC stock has inclined by 0.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.80% and lost -31.75% year-on date.

The market cap for ACC stock reached $4.42 billion, with 137.61 million shares outstanding and 136.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, ACC reached a trading volume of 2321123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACC shares is $40.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for American Campus Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $49 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for American Campus Communities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on ACC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Campus Communities Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACC in the course of the last twelve months was 43.65.

ACC stock trade performance evaluation

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.37. With this latest performance, ACC shares dropped by -7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.79 for American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.72, while it was recorded at 32.77 for the last single week of trading, and 38.73 for the last 200 days.

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.58 and a Gross Margin at +24.11. American Campus Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.82.

Return on Total Capital for ACC is now 1.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.49. Additionally, ACC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] managed to generate an average of $26,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Campus Communities Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Campus Communities Inc. go to 17.62%.

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,286 million, or 96.65% of ACC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,751,257, which is approximately -2.471% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,189,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $519.67 million in ACC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $285.8 million in ACC stock with ownership of nearly 0.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Campus Communities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in American Campus Communities Inc. [NYSE:ACC] by around 22,279,487 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 19,224,855 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 92,004,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,509,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACC stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,449,104 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 7,555,351 shares during the same period.