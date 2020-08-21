8×8 Inc. [EGHT] is -9.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

8×8 Inc. [NYSE: EGHT] traded at a high on 08/20/20, posting a 1.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.56. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Asian Startups Change the Customer Experience Game with 8×8 Communications APIs.

8×8 SMS API Helps Logistics Services and Multi-Channel Payment Gateway Startups leverage SMS Messages to Re-imagine Customer Experiences.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced Asian startups Janio Asia and Coda Payments are using 8×8 Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) to more effectively reach customers anywhere. 8×8, through its Wavecell acquisition, recently launched CPaaS programmable applications, APIs and delivery capabilities beyond the Asia Pacific region to organizations in the US and the UK.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1598564 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 8×8 Inc. stands at 2.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.88%.

The market cap for EGHT stock reached $1.75 billion, with 103.61 million shares outstanding and 100.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, EGHT reached a trading volume of 1598564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGHT shares is $19.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for 8×8 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $18.50 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for 8×8 Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 8×8 Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

How has EGHT stock performed recently?

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, EGHT shares dropped by -0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.77 for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.94, while it was recorded at 16.24 for the last single week of trading, and 17.31 for the last 200 days.

8×8 Inc. [EGHT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.41 and a Gross Margin at +54.91. 8×8 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.63.

Return on Total Capital for EGHT is now -29.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 209.11. Additionally, EGHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] managed to generate an average of -$102,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.8×8 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 8×8 Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGHT.

Insider trade positions for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]

There are presently around $1,685 million, or 91.25% of EGHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGHT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,491,294, which is approximately 9.211% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 11,927,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.52 million in EGHT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $178.76 million in EGHT stock with ownership of nearly 1.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 8×8 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in 8×8 Inc. [NYSE:EGHT] by around 16,435,190 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 17,671,687 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 67,620,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,727,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGHT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,349,548 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 9,544,716 shares during the same period.