why Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $82.39

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] closed the trading session at $77.63 on 08/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.43, while the highest price level was $79.385. The company report on July 28, 2020 that Starbucks Reports Q3 Fiscal 2020 Results.

Q3 Consolidated Net Revenues of $4.2 Billion, Down 38% from Prior Year Due to Adverse Impact of COVID-19Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.58; Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.46 Reflecting Material Sales Deleverage and Retail Partner SupportCOVID-19 Impacts Expected to Moderate Meaningfully in Q4 as Recovery Continues.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal third quarter ended June 28, 2020. GAAP results in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 include items that are excluded from non-GAAP results. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.70 percent and weekly performance of -2.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.27M shares, SBUX reached to a volume of 6777184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $82.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $73 to $78. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $80, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.10 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.69, while it was recorded at 78.59 for the last single week of trading, and 79.11 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.73 and a Gross Margin at +21.62. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.58.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 49.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.02. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 224.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $10,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starbucks Corporation posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 2.71%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $63,510 million, or 72.30% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,002,442, which is approximately 0.546% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,535,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.56 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.94 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -1.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,074 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 69,011,387 shares. Additionally, 818 investors decreased positions by around 69,571,070 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 679,531,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 818,114,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,047,090 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 14,733,779 shares during the same period.