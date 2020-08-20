Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] Revenue clocked in at $1.09 billion, down -87.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: WLL] price surged by 1.86 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on August 14, 2020 that Whiting Petroleum Announces Expected Appointment of Lynn Peterson as Chief Executive Officer to Progress the Strategic Groundwork of Bradley J. Holly, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer.

To occur upon Holly’s Resignation at the Company’s Emergence From Chapter 11.

The Company Also Announces Expected Changes to the Board of Directors.

A sum of 5132091 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.11M shares. Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares reached a high of $0.938 and dropped to a low of $0.8511 until finishing in the latest session at $0.92.

Guru’s Opinion on Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Whiting Petroleum Corporation stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WLL shares from 6 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whiting Petroleum Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for WLL in the course of the last twelve months was 0.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

WLL Stock Performance Analysis:

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.15. With this latest performance, WLL shares dropped by -13.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.10 for Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1316, while it was recorded at 0.9262 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7851 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Whiting Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.34 and a Gross Margin at +12.77. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.34.

Return on Total Capital for WLL is now 0.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.07. Additionally, WLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] managed to generate an average of -$477,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

WLL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Whiting Petroleum Corporation posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -322.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WLL.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation [WLL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32 million, or 74.00% of WLL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,677,510, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,971,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.58 million in WLL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.04 million in WLL stock with ownership of nearly -68.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Whiting Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:WLL] by around 3,776,495 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 59,048,284 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 28,310,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,514,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WLL stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,465,763 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 17,787,773 shares during the same period.