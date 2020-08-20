Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] Revenue clocked in at $26.25 billion, up 28.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE: TMO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.12% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.47%. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Results of Offer to Acquire QIAGEN, Lapse of Offer and Termination of Acquisition Agreement.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that its offer to acquire all of the ordinary shares of QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) has lapsed.

Based on information provided by the settlement agents for the offer, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, 107,546,187 QIAGEN shares, representing 47.02% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of QIAGEN, were validly tendered into the offer by the end of the acceptance period at 24:00 hours (Frankfurt am Main local time) / 18:00 hours (New York local time) on August 10, 2020. Accordingly, the minimum acceptance threshold condition to the offer has not been satisfied, and the offer has lapsed in accordance with its terms.

Over the last 12 months, TMO stock rose by 49.29%. The one-year Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.05. The average equity rating for TMO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $166.21 billion, with 395.00 million shares outstanding and 394.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, TMO stock reached a trading volume of 1037295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMO shares is $439.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $383 to $415. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $341 to $383, while Needham kept a Buy rating on TMO stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TMO shares from 331 to 341.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is set at 7.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMO in the course of the last twelve months was 42.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

TMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, TMO shares gained by 3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.76 for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 385.01, while it was recorded at 416.13 for the last single week of trading, and 335.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.67 and a Gross Margin at +44.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.47.

Return on Total Capital for TMO is now 8.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.31. Additionally, TMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] managed to generate an average of $49,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

TMO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. posted 2.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. go to 11.04%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $148,589 million, or 91.00% of TMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,536,018, which is approximately -1.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,955,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.08 billion in TMO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $6.92 billion in TMO stock with ownership of nearly -1.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 784 institutional holders increased their position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE:TMO] by around 18,662,134 shares. Additionally, 818 investors decreased positions by around 14,668,006 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 322,743,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,073,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMO stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,471,183 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,120,560 shares during the same period.