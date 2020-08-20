The Gap Inc. [GPS] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $18

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] loss -0.53% or -0.08 points to close at $14.88 with a heavy trading volume of 7466141 shares.

It opened the trading session at $14.78, the shares rose to $15.19 and dropped to $14.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GPS points out that the company has recorded -14.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -182.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.20M shares, GPS reached to a volume of 7466141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Gap Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $11.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $8 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on GPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94.

Trading performance analysis for GPS stock

The Gap Inc. [GPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, GPS shares gained by 16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.82 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.63, while it was recorded at 15.03 for the last single week of trading, and 13.17 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.16 and a Gross Margin at +37.39. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.14.

Return on Total Capital for GPS is now 12.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 231.51. Additionally, GPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] managed to generate an average of $2,721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Gap Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Gap Inc. [GPS]

There are presently around $3,238 million, or 60.40% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 28,524,381, which is approximately -0.473% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,662,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $411.62 million in GPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $212.87 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly -37.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 46,887,990 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 61,343,001 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 109,400,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,631,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,309,749 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 12,407,992 shares during the same period.