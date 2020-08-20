Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] moved up 13.03: Why It’s Important

Surface Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: SURF] surged by $0.8 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.20 during the day while it closed the day at $6.94. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Surface Oncology Reports Financial Results and Corporate Highlights for Second Quarter 2020.

Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today reported financial results and corporate highlights for the second quarter 2020, as well as anticipated corporate milestones for the remainder of the year.

“The second quarter of 2020 was one of great progress for Surface on several fronts. We advanced multiple programs in clinical development, entered into a clinical collaboration with Merck and secured additional financial resources via top-tier investors,” said Jeff Goater, chief executive officer. “Our team has done an amazing job adapting to challenges from the global COVID-19 pandemic. To date, our clinical and preclinical timelines have not been impacted by the pandemic and we continue to monitor the situation. I could not be more proud of what we have accomplished, nor more excited about what is to come for Surface in the second half of 2020.”.

Surface Oncology Inc. stock has also gained 16.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SURF stock has inclined by 78.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 90.66% and gained 269.15% year-on date.

The market cap for SURF stock reached $278.29 million, with 33.42 million shares outstanding and 7.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, SURF reached a trading volume of 3458025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Surface Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Surface Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on SURF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surface Oncology Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for SURF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

SURF stock trade performance evaluation

Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.64. With this latest performance, SURF shares gained by 26.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 240.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SURF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.93 for Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.52, while it was recorded at 6.19 for the last single week of trading, and 3.33 for the last 200 days.

Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] shares currently have an operating margin of -373.48. Surface Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -356.70.

Return on Total Capital for SURF is now -62.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.19. Additionally, SURF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] managed to generate an average of -$1,118,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Surface Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Surface Oncology Inc. posted -0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SURF.

Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $154 million, or 61.20% of SURF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SURF stocks are: ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 5,033,861, which is approximately 294.979% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC, holding 4,645,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.24 million in SURF stocks shares; and VR ADVISER, LLC, currently with $26.91 million in SURF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surface Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Surface Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:SURF] by around 13,205,744 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 4,715,563 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 4,258,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,179,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SURF stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,702,555 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 4,297,163 shares during the same period.