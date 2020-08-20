SM Energy Company [SM] is -75.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SM Energy Company [NYSE: SM] closed the trading session at $2.79 on 08/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.76, while the highest price level was $2.92. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Schedule Now Live for EnerCom’s Virtual The Oil & Gas Conference® August 17-19, 2020.

One-on-one meetings available with executive management in the oil and gas industry.

Virtual attendance open to registrants globally.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -75.18 percent and weekly performance of -11.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, SM reached to a volume of 3196246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SM Energy Company [SM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SM shares is $4.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for SM Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for SM Energy Company stock. On March 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SM shares from 14 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SM Energy Company is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

SM stock trade performance evaluation

SM Energy Company [SM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.43. With this latest performance, SM shares dropped by -31.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.40 for SM Energy Company [SM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.60, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 5.71 for the last 200 days.

SM Energy Company [SM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SM Energy Company [SM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.83 and a Gross Margin at +11.29. SM Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.77.

Return on Total Capital for SM is now 0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SM Energy Company [SM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.95. Additionally, SM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SM Energy Company [SM] managed to generate an average of -$352,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.SM Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SM Energy Company [SM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SM Energy Company posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SM.

SM Energy Company [SM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $296 million, or 98.66% of SM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,539,342, which is approximately -0.932% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,798,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.92 million in SM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $25.54 million in SM stock with ownership of nearly -15.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SM Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in SM Energy Company [NYSE:SM] by around 18,493,863 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 20,409,814 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 67,175,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,079,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SM stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,146,056 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,272,009 shares during the same period.