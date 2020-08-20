Seaport Global Securities lifts Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] price plunged by -0.89 percent to reach at -$0.51. The company report on August 11, 2020 that First-Ever SOUR PATCH KIDS® Store Opens in New York City.

New store on Bond Street and Broadway features a SOUR PATCH KIDS Sweets Bar, create-your-own candy mix station, and merchandise inspired by the Kids.

To celebrate 35 years of fun and flavor, the SOUR PATCH KIDS® brand is setting aside its usual tricks to make a big announcement. As New York City begins to reopen, the Kids are looking to make things a little sweeter for their fans by opening the doors to the first-ever SOUR PATCH KIDS store.

A sum of 7430788 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.15M shares. Mondelez International Inc. shares reached a high of $57.33 and dropped to a low of $56.66 until finishing in the latest session at $56.76.

The one-year MDLZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.7. The average equity rating for MDLZ stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $62.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on MDLZ stock. On June 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MDLZ shares from 52 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 41.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MDLZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.79 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.49, while it was recorded at 56.54 for the last single week of trading, and 53.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mondelez International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.34 and a Gross Margin at +38.96. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.96.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 9.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.69. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $48,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

MDLZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mondelez International Inc. posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 6.35%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62,016 million, or 79.00% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,672,468, which is approximately -2.337% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,450,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.47 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.83 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 721 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 55,160,620 shares. Additionally, 684 investors decreased positions by around 62,818,800 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 974,623,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,092,602,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,114,801 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,920,982 shares during the same period.