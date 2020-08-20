SCWorx Corp. [WORX] fell -37.63% so far this year. What now?

SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ: WORX] price surged by 0.56 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on August 14, 2020 that SCWorx Announces appointment of Timothy Hannibal, Seasoned Technology Executive and Entrepreneur, as President, Chief Operating Officer and Director.

August 14, 2020, SCWorx Corp. (Nasdaq: WORX) announced today the appointment of Timothy Hannibal as President, Chief Operating Officer and Director. Mr. Hannibal, currently the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer and Interim CFO, will report to the Board of Directors and be responsible for overseeing the day to day operations of the Company, including financial operations.

Mr. Hannibal is a seasoned technology executive and entrepreneur, with nearly 30 years’ experience in SaaS and cloud technology, driving revenue, go-to-market strategies, business development and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Hannibal joined the Company in January 2019 and has since served as its Chief Revenue Officer and Interim CFO. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Hannibal was an executive at Primrose Solutions (the predecessor to SCWorx) which he joined in September of 2016. At Primrose, Mr. Hannibal was responsible for overseeing marketing, sales and operations, including executing the Company’s business plan. Mr. Hannibal has a successful track record of growth and management at both startup and national companies.

A sum of 3468607 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.73M shares. SCWorx Corp. shares reached a high of $2.15 and dropped to a low of $1.60 until finishing in the latest session at $1.79.

Guru’s Opinion on SCWorx Corp. [WORX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SCWorx Corp. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

WORX Stock Performance Analysis:

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.53. With this latest performance, WORX shares dropped by -23.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.23.

Insight into SCWorx Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SCWorx Corp. [WORX] shares currently have an operating margin of -214.44 and a Gross Margin at +20.39. SCWorx Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -203.90.

Return on Total Capital for WORX is now -436.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -563.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -563.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -144.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SCWorx Corp. [WORX] managed to generate an average of -$2,828,125 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.SCWorx Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

SCWorx Corp. [WORX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of WORX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WORX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,202, which is approximately 314.695% of the company’s market cap and around 17.70% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 41,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75000.0 in WORX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38000.0 in WORX stock with ownership of nearly 2.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in SCWorx Corp. [NASDAQ:WORX] by around 152,838 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 22,306 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 17,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WORX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 91,419 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 22,306 shares during the same period.