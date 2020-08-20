Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] Stock trading around $10.24 per share: What’s Next?

Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE: RLGY] loss -1.06% on the last trading session, reaching $10.24 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2020 that After Remarkable Results, the Coldwell Banker Brand to Expand Its RealVitalize Roll Out to National Affiliate Network.

Pilot program sees RealVitalize homes sell +25% faster compared to others on the market.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand, today announced the expansion of its successful pilot home improvement program, RealVitalizeSM, to include Coldwell Banker Affiliates. Following a successful beta pilot period, which launched RealVitalize to Coldwell Banker’s company-owned offices in 2019, the program also features process enhancements to enable more affiliated agents to sell homes faster and for more money. All Coldwell Banker Affiliates will be invited to enroll in the program in 2021.

Realogy Holdings Corp. represents 115.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.19 billion with the latest information. RLGY stock price has been found in the range of $10.19 to $10.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, RLGY reached a trading volume of 1277666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLGY shares is $10.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Realogy Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Realogy Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on RLGY stock. On November 11, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RLGY shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realogy Holdings Corp. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLGY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, RLGY shares gained by 33.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.40 for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.24, while it was recorded at 10.34 for the last single week of trading, and 7.88 for the last 200 days.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.30 and a Gross Margin at +16.58. Realogy Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.16.

Return on Total Capital for RLGY is now 2.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.50. Additionally, RLGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 176.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] managed to generate an average of -$11,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Realogy Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realogy Holdings Corp. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realogy Holdings Corp. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]

There are presently around $1,328 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLGY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,192,920, which is approximately 1.271% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,001,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.34 million in RLGY stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $119.6 million in RLGY stock with ownership of nearly -29.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realogy Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE:RLGY] by around 17,868,519 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 22,094,952 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 89,760,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,723,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLGY stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,022,357 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,079,054 shares during the same period.