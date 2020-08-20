PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] is 20.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] traded at a high on 08/18/20, posting a 0.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.61. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Del Webb Breaks Ground on Third Indianapolis Community.

Kimblewick by Del Webb to feature floor plans from consumer-inspired GenYou™ home designs collection.

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, broke ground on its third community in the Indianapolis market, Kimblewick by Del Webb. Located in the bustling suburb of Westfield, Kimblewick by Del Webb will contain nearly 500 ranch homes and a 13,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art clubhouse at build out.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3209919 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PulteGroup Inc. stands at 2.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.27%.

The market cap for PHM stock reached $12.62 billion, with 268.32 million shares outstanding and 259.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, PHM reached a trading volume of 3209919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $45.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.09.

How has PHM stock performed recently?

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.05. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 24.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.29 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.61, while it was recorded at 45.81 for the last single week of trading, and 36.37 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.33 and a Gross Margin at +23.33. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.85.

Return on Total Capital for PHM is now 16.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.32. Additionally, PHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] managed to generate an average of $191,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 62.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.

Earnings analysis for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PulteGroup Inc. posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

There are presently around $10,954 million, or 89.60% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,679,596, which is approximately -4.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,177,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $605.57 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly 0.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 34,881,781 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 33,595,845 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 166,526,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,004,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,370,836 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,371,604 shares during the same period.