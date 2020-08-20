Thursday, August 20, 2020
PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Revenue clocked in at $67.65 billion, down -0.16% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] price plunged by -1.20 percent to reach at -$1.66.

A sum of 3681356 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.75M shares. PepsiCo Inc. shares reached a high of $138.795 and dropped to a low of $136.10 until finishing in the latest session at $136.45.

The one-year PEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.09. The average equity rating for PEP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $146.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $138 to $144, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on PEP stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PEP shares from 115 to 153.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 1529.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PEP Stock Performance Analysis:

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.34 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.32, while it was recorded at 137.63 for the last single week of trading, and 134.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PepsiCo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.85 and a Gross Margin at +55.31. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.89.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 22.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 227.43. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] managed to generate an average of $27,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

PEP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PepsiCo Inc. posted 1.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 5.48%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $135,766 million, or 73.50% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 124,559,499, which is approximately 6.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 103,902,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.18 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.86 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly -1.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,219 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 41,625,760 shares. Additionally, 1,120 investors decreased positions by around 46,379,956 shares, while 251 investors held positions by with 906,978,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 994,984,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,474,147 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,567,895 shares during the same period.

