OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] Revenue clocked in at $146.50 million, up 68.99% YTD: What’s Next?

OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OSUR] closed the trading session at $13.57 on 08/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.2201, while the highest price level was $13.70. The company report on August 5, 2020 that OraSure Technologies, Inc. Announces 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results and Update on COVID-19 Testing Programs.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-care diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

“In the second quarter, our work to leverage our scientific and technological expertise against the COVID-19 pandemic has already generated meaningful revenue. Our sample collection devices are being used for the collection, both in at-home and professional settings, and transport of samples for COVID-19 molecular testing. We are also developing a COVID-19 rapid antigen in-home self-test and an ELISA-based oral fluid COVID-19 antibody test, both of which we now expect to launch in the fourth quarter,” said Stephen S. Tang, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident, given our ongoing initiative to scale up our production capacity, that OraSure will be able to deliver substantially increased volumes of collection and testing products, while ensuring that they meet the highest quality standards as we contribute to the fight against this global crisis. At the same time, we have continued to serve our existing customers across our business lines and to identify opportunities for business development that will contribute to longer-term sustainable growth.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 68.99 percent and weekly performance of 1.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 90.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, OSUR reached to a volume of 1435142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSUR shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for OraSure Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for OraSure Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on OSUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OraSure Technologies Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52.

OSUR stock trade performance evaluation

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, OSUR shares dropped by -17.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.85 for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.70, while it was recorded at 13.51 for the last single week of trading, and 10.56 for the last 200 days.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.82 and a Gross Margin at +61.18. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for OSUR is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.35. Additionally, OSUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] managed to generate an average of $35,288 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.OraSure Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OraSure Technologies Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OraSure Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $933 million, or 81.80% of OSUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSUR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,337,904, which is approximately 8.947% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,707,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.88 million in OSUR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $52.71 million in OSUR stock with ownership of nearly 2.139% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OraSure Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OSUR] by around 17,301,628 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 5,316,211 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 46,101,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,719,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSUR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,978,972 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 931,016 shares during the same period.