Market Analysts see The Clorox Company [CLX] gaining to $256. Time to buy?

The Clorox Company [NYSE: CLX] jumped around 1.39 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $228.17 at the close of the session, up 0.61%.

The Clorox Company stock is now 48.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLX Stock saw the intraday high of $229.20 and lowest of $222.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 239.87, which means current price is +51.16% above from all time high which was touched on 08/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, CLX reached a trading volume of 1480912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Clorox Company [CLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLX shares is $221.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for The Clorox Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $169 to $172. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for The Clorox Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $153 to $185, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on CLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Clorox Company is set at 4.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLX in the course of the last twelve months was 96.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CLX stock performed recently?

The Clorox Company [CLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.64. With this latest performance, CLX shares gained by 0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.07 for The Clorox Company [CLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 223.20, while it was recorded at 226.17 for the last single week of trading, and 183.61 for the last 200 days.

The Clorox Company [CLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Clorox Company [CLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.82 and a Gross Margin at +45.44. The Clorox Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 128.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.58.

The Clorox Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Clorox Company [CLX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Clorox Company posted 1.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Clorox Company go to 4.57%.

Insider trade positions for The Clorox Company [CLX]

There are presently around $23,240 million, or 80.80% of CLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,569,472, which is approximately -2.415% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,324,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 billion in CLX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.71 billion in CLX stock with ownership of nearly -9.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Clorox Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 584 institutional holders increased their position in The Clorox Company [NYSE:CLX] by around 11,338,539 shares. Additionally, 504 investors decreased positions by around 10,251,514 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 80,263,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,853,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLX stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 910,001 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,237,068 shares during the same period.