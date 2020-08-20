Macy’s Inc. [M] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $3

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] loss -0.46% on the last trading session, reaching $6.52 price per share at the time. The company report on August 11, 2020 that Macy’s, Inc. To Report Second Quarter Results on September 2.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report its second quarter 2020 sales and earnings before the opening of financial markets on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. The management team will also provide an update on the company’s Polaris strategy that was originally shared on February 5, 2020.

The company will webcast a 90-minute call with financial analysts and investors that day beginning at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Macy’s, Inc.’s webcast, along with the associated presentation, will be accessible to the media and general public via the company’s website at www.macysinc.com. Analysts and investors may call in on 1-888-394-8218, passcode 5582978. A replay of the conference call and slides can be accessed on the website or by calling 1-888-203-1112 (same passcode) about two hours after the conclusion of the call.

Macy’s Inc. represents 310.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.96 billion with the latest information. M stock price has been found in the range of $6.45 to $6.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 40.37M shares, M reached a trading volume of 18362924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $6.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. On February 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for M shares from 18 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 10.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for M stock

Macy’s Inc. [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.43. With this latest performance, M shares dropped by -4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.18 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.75, while it was recorded at 6.88 for the last single week of trading, and 10.47 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.59 and a Gross Margin at +36.24. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.23.

Return on Total Capital for M is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc. [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.21. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macy’s Inc. [M] managed to generate an average of $4,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 52.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Macy’s Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M.

An analysis of insider ownership at Macy’s Inc. [M]

There are presently around $1,721 million, or 87.80% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,006,752, which is approximately 44.418% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; YACKTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 33,905,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.06 million in M stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $213.46 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -7.47% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 51,371,617 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 69,115,642 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 143,411,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,898,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,689,389 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 25,813,915 shares during the same period.