Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] fell -71.05% so far this year. What now?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.78% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.07%. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Kosmos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos”) (NYSE: KOS) announced today the financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020. For the quarter, the Company generated a net loss of $199 million, or $0.49 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net loss(1) of $95 million or $0.23 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020.

SECOND QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS.

Over the last 12 months, KOS stock dropped by -74.18%. The one-year Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.89. The average equity rating for KOS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $657.56 million, with 405.20 million shares outstanding and 384.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.43M shares, KOS stock reached a trading volume of 6927249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

KOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, KOS shares dropped by -9.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7432, while it was recorded at 1.7220 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2696 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kosmos Energy Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.39 and a Gross Margin at +23.42. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.72.

Return on Total Capital for KOS is now 8.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 241.35. Additionally, KOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 241.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] managed to generate an average of -$154,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

KOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kosmos Energy Ltd. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. go to 23.80%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $559 million, or 87.40% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 60,778,310, which is approximately 26.914% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,487,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.75 million in KOS stocks shares; and VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $47.03 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly 4.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 73,082,457 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 73,265,428 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 192,461,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,809,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,479,048 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 10,192,885 shares during the same period.