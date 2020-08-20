Thursday, August 20, 2020
type here...
Finance

Jefferies slashes price target on Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] – find out why.

By Misty Lee

Must read

Market

Market Analysts see Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] falling to $44. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. gained 2.22% or 0.91 points to close at $41.91 with a heavy trading volume of 5672556 shares. The company...
Read more
Finance

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] Is Currently -5.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
Lyft Inc. loss -5.37% or -1.64 points to close at $28.88 with a heavy trading volume of 18625650 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Companies

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] stock Downgrade by SunTrust analyst, price target now $48

Misty Lee - 0
Royal Caribbean Group stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.42% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Wolfe Research lifts Synchrony Financial [SYF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
Synchrony Financial jumped around 0.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $24.93 at the close of the session, up 0.93%. The company...
Read more

Berry Global Group Inc. [NYSE: BERY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.44%. The company report on July 31, 2020 that Berry Global Group, Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) today reported its third quarter 2020 results, referred to in the following as the June 2020 quarter.

Third Quarter Highlights(all comparisons made to the June 2019 quarter).

Over the last 12 months, BERY stock rose by 35.72%. The one-year Berry Global Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.81. The average equity rating for BERY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.19 billion, with 132.50 million shares outstanding and 129.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, BERY stock reached a trading volume of 1180233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BERY shares is $60.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BERY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Berry Global Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Berry Global Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on BERY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berry Global Group Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BERY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for BERY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BERY Stock Performance Analysis:

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, BERY shares gained by 14.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BERY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.86 for Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.16, while it was recorded at 54.29 for the last single week of trading, and 42.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Berry Global Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.48 and a Gross Margin at +16.05. Berry Global Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.55.

Return on Total Capital for BERY is now 8.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 702.41. Additionally, BERY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 695.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] managed to generate an average of $8,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Berry Global Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

BERY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Berry Global Group Inc. posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BERY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Berry Global Group Inc. go to 16.61%.

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,240 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BERY stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 14,993,393, which is approximately 6.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,033,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $651.99 million in BERY stocks shares; and CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $541.12 million in BERY stock with ownership of nearly -0.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Berry Global Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Berry Global Group Inc. [NYSE:BERY] by around 13,836,409 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 18,626,488 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 101,168,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,631,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BERY stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,539,017 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,498,912 shares during the same period.

Previous articleStandpoint Research lifts Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleLoop Capital Reiterated Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. What else is Wall St. saying?

More articles

Finance

For Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE], ROTH Capital sees a rise to $4. What next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. price surged by 4.13 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on July 23, 2020 that Ampio Starts Patient...
Read more
Finance

PDL BioPharma Inc. [PDLI] moved up 2.68: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
PDL BioPharma Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.68% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Finance

Entegris Inc. [ENTG] is 42.34% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Entegris Inc. price surged by 0.82 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Entegris Asia Pte Ltd....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Loop Capital Reiterated Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Netflix Inc. jumped around 9.52 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $491.87 at the close of the session, up 1.97%. The company...
Read more
Finance

Jefferies slashes price target on Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Berry Global Group Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Companies

Standpoint Research lifts Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Skyworks Solutions Inc. loss -1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $143.19 price per share at the time. The company report on August...
Read more
Market

Crocs Inc. [CROX] stock Reiterated by Monness Crespi & Hardt analyst, price target now $45

Caleb Clifford - 0
Crocs Inc. plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $41.26 during the day while it...
Read more
Industry

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] is 20.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
PulteGroup Inc. traded at a high on 08/18/20, posting a 0.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.61. The company...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Loop Capital Reiterated Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Netflix Inc. jumped around 9.52 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $491.87 at the close of the session, up 1.97%. The company...
Read more
Finance

Jefferies slashes price target on Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Berry Global Group Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more

Popular Category