For Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST], Morgan Stanley sees a rise to $10. What next?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: HST] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $10.95 during the day while it closed the day at $10.79. The company report on August 18, 2020 that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Tender Offer for 4.750% Series C Senior Notes Due 2023.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, announced today the expiration and results of the previously announced offer by Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. (“Host L.P.”), for whom the Company acts as sole general partner, to purchase for cash (the “Tender Offer”) any and all of its outstanding 4.750% Series C Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”), which expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 17, 2020 (the “Expiration Time”).

As of the Expiration Time, $363,682,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes, or approximately 81% of the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding, had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. This excludes $1,038,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. The complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offer were set forth in an Offer to Purchase, dated August 11, 2020, and the related Letter of Transmittal and Notice of Guaranteed Delivery.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock has also loss -6.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HST stock has declined by -6.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.19% and lost -41.83% year-on date.

The market cap for HST stock reached $7.62 billion, with 705.10 million shares outstanding and 696.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.86M shares, HST reached a trading volume of 4904430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $11.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

HST stock trade performance evaluation

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.74. With this latest performance, HST shares dropped by -0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.71 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.18, while it was recorded at 11.00 for the last single week of trading, and 13.75 for the last 200 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.46 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.82.

Return on Total Capital for HST is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.12. Additionally, HST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] managed to generate an average of $5,257,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 81.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,477 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,469,155, which is approximately -4.761% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 79,148,854 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $854.02 million in HST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $491.75 million in HST stock with ownership of nearly -7.776% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:HST] by around 98,982,802 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 125,223,154 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 468,794,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 693,000,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,795,555 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 43,235,119 shares during the same period.