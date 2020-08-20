For Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE], ROTH Capital sees a rise to $4. What next?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] price surged by 4.13 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on July 23, 2020 that Ampio Starts Patient Enrollment in its Ampion COVID-19 Program.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) (the “Company” or “Ampio”), is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions. As part of this program, the Company is actively working on the development of therapies for patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus (“COVID-19”).

Patients are being dosed in a Phase 1 United States based clinical trial evaluating a 5-day intravenous (“IV”) AmpionTM treatment for COVID-19 patients requiring supplemental oxygen. The primary endpoint for this randomized, controlled study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of IV Ampion treatment in adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation. Additional details of the trial can be found on ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT04456452).

A sum of 2535140 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.38M shares. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.76 and dropped to a low of $0.73 until finishing in the latest session at $0.76.

Guru’s Opinion on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

AMPE Stock Performance Analysis:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.12. With this latest performance, AMPE shares dropped by -5.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.10 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7523, while it was recorded at 0.7751 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5918 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AMPE is now -282.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -233.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.80. Additionally, AMPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] managed to generate an average of -$592,609 per employee.Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

AMPE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPE.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 11.10% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,344,638, which is approximately -0.156% of the company’s market cap and around 8.65% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,661,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 million in AMPE stocks shares; and PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.92 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 84.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 3,329,875 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,941,477 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 12,413,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,684,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,632,458 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 450,627 shares during the same period.