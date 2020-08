Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] is -41.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE: CLNY] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.80 during the day while it closed the day at $2.79. The company report on August 7, 2020 that Colony Capital Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) and subsidiaries (collectively, “Colony Capital,” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Company reported (i) total revenues of $372 million, (ii) GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders of $(2,043) million, or $(4.33) per share and (iii) Core FFO of $(19.3) million or $(0.04) per share, excluding gains/losses, which excludes $2.1 billion CLNY OP share of non-cash impairments and other losses.

“Since our last earnings, Colony has delivered on many of the key commitments we’ve made to shareholders,” said Marc Ganzi, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve continued to drive strong growth in our digital business: (i) digital FEEUM is now up 22% for the year, well ahead of our prior 15% growth target for 2020, (ii) we brought in a strategic investor to our digital investment management business, boosting permanent investment capital and commitments to our digital investment products, and (iii) our investment in Vantage Data Centers’ portfolio of stabilized hyperscale data centers brings the kind of high-quality digital assets onto our balance sheet that we’ve outlined to investors. Just as importantly, we executed a series of decisive steps to solidify our liquidity position by successfully renegotiating our revolver on favorable terms and issuing new exchangeable notes that extend corporate debt maturities. Near-term debt maturities have now been dealt with. Despite an adverse environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic, these developments position us to preserve value at our legacy assets, make significant progress on our digital transformation and accelerate our alignment with the powerful secular tailwinds driving growth in digital infrastructure.”.

Colony Capital Inc. stock has also gained 8.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLNY stock has inclined by 57.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.40% and lost -41.26% year-on date.

The market cap for CLNY stock reached $1.29 billion, with 471.25 million shares outstanding and 470.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.87M shares, CLNY reached a trading volume of 6542037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNY shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colony Capital Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

CLNY stock trade performance evaluation

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.98. With this latest performance, CLNY shares gained by 50.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.96 for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.32, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.33 and a Gross Margin at +25.06. Colony Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.18.

Return on Total Capital for CLNY is now -1.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 183.44. Additionally, CLNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] managed to generate an average of -$6,385,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colony Capital Inc. posted -1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -510.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNY.

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,022 million, or 80.80% of CLNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,460,431, which is approximately -3.864% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,023,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.41 million in CLNY stocks shares; and CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC, currently with $77.45 million in CLNY stock with ownership of nearly -17.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colony Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE:CLNY] by around 47,302,239 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 63,221,139 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 255,767,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,291,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNY stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,731,128 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 8,974,417 shares during the same period.