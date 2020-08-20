Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] moved up 77.61: Why It’s Important

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX: BDR] jumped around 0.59 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.35 at the close of the session, up 77.61%. The company report on August 19, 2020 that Blonder Tongue Comments on Recent Common Stock Trading Activity.

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) commented today on recent trading activity in the Company’s common stock. Blonder Tongue knows of no reason for the recent increase in the price and trading volume of its stock. There have been no material developments or change in circumstances with respect to the Company’s ongoing business activities since the Company issued its second quarter earnings release on August 7, 2020.

About Blonder Tongue.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stock is now 77.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BDR Stock saw the intraday high of $3.80 and lowest of $1.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.10, which means current price is +255.26% above from all time high which was touched on 08/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 96.53K shares, BDR reached a trading volume of 94265554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has BDR stock performed recently?

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.08. With this latest performance, BDR shares gained by 82.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.40 for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7505, while it was recorded at 0.8920 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6909 for the last 200 days.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.51 and a Gross Margin at +17.29. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.74.

Return on Total Capital for BDR is now -57.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.90. Additionally, BDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] managed to generate an average of -$7,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.50% of BDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDR stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 310,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 63.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 74,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100000.0 in BDR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $22000.0 in BDR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX:BDR] by around 4,400 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 32,671 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 365,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 402,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDR stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 27,201 shares during the same period.