Avalon GloboCare Corp. [AVCO] Revenue clocked in at $1.60 million, down -9.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Avalon GloboCare Corp. [NASDAQ: AVCO] gained 9.37% or 0.15 points to close at $1.75 with a heavy trading volume of 25241453 shares. The company report on August 19, 2020 that Avalon GloboCare Announces Commercialization and Distribution Agreement with Cellex for COVID-19 Antibody Rapid Test Kit.

In anticipation of high demand, Avalon is working with Cellex to source manufacturing facilities and develop next generation COVID-19 testing kits.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) (Avalon or The Company), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today announced that the Company has entered into a commercialization partnership agreement with North Carolina-based Cellex, Inc., whereby Avalon has been awarded distribution rights to market Cellex’s COVID-19 antibody-based rapid test kit, which has been granted U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Avalon is also working with Cellex to source manufacturing facilities and to develop next generation COVID-19 detection kits.

It opened the trading session at $2.02, the shares rose to $2.16 and dropped to $1.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AVCO points out that the company has recorded 6.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -250.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 313.76K shares, AVCO reached to a volume of 25241453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avalon GloboCare Corp. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 92.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for AVCO stock

Avalon GloboCare Corp. [AVCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, AVCO shares gained by 1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.72 for Avalon GloboCare Corp. [AVCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6829, while it was recorded at 1.6880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6174 for the last 200 days.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. [AVCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avalon GloboCare Corp. [AVCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1187.81 and a Gross Margin at +2.33. Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1168.60.

Return on Total Capital for AVCO is now -184.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -173.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -151.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avalon GloboCare Corp. [AVCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.44. Additionally, AVCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avalon GloboCare Corp. [AVCO] managed to generate an average of -$2,258,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Avalon GloboCare Corp. [AVCO]

There are presently around $5 million, or 3.50% of AVCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 945,487, which is approximately -6.519% of the company’s market cap and around 64.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 654,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 million in AVCO stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $0.41 million in AVCO stock with ownership of nearly -3.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Avalon GloboCare Corp. [NASDAQ:AVCO] by around 124,503 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 234,019 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 2,284,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,643,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVCO stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,753 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 20,616 shares during the same period.