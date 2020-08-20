Argus Downgrade Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] closed the trading session at $56.20 on 08/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.46, while the highest price level was $56.80. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Powerhouse Products Driving Strong Momentum For Oracle Cloud In Asia.

An increasing number of businesses in Asia are turning to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Autonomous Database to gain benefit from the advantages the company’s autonomous technology brings. These include lower costs, better security and management, higher-performance. Combined these then drive greater business productivity and efficiency, and users now include the likes of NRI, Nissan, Hansol PNS and 7 Eleven in the Philippines.

Garrett Ilg, Executive Vice President and Head of Oracle Japan and Asia Pacific, said, “It is increasingly clear that customers perceive Oracle as a strategic partner for their cloud requirements. Our autonomous cloud generates new type of value for our customers. It is the answer to their resource challenges, their cybersecurity challenges, performance challenges – most of all Oracle cloud technology has superior economics. Given the current circumstances and operating environments across the world, customers are responding with commitment to Oracle cloud technology to reflect their support of the value being offered.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.08 percent and weekly performance of 3.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.50M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 16727208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $54.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

ORCL stock trade performance evaluation

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.43 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.13, while it was recorded at 54.72 for the last single week of trading, and 53.47 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.38 and a Gross Margin at +75.62. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.94.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 17.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 610.17. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 585.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $75,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oracle Corporation posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 9.04%.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $85,404 million, or 50.60% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 189,431,168, which is approximately 9.127% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 149,904,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.42 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.16 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -1.774% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 730 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 73,793,230 shares. Additionally, 960 investors decreased positions by around 99,682,516 shares, while 257 investors held positions by with 1,346,173,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,519,648,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,415,323 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 7,402,715 shares during the same period.