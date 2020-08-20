Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] Stock trading around $1.80 per share: What’s Next?

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: AESE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 33.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.43%.

Over the last 12 months, AESE stock dropped by -54.66%. The average equity rating for AESE stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.19 million, with 26.21 million shares outstanding and 5.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, AESE stock reached a trading volume of 139821112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]:

Stephens have made an estimate for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AESE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

AESE Stock Performance Analysis:

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.43. With this latest performance, AESE shares dropped by -14.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AESE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1580, while it was recorded at 1.6080 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4444 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [AESE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.50% of AESE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AESE stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 201,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 74,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in AESE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $59000.0 in AESE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:AESE] by around 147,505 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 375,749 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 122,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AESE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 124,607 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 361,404 shares during the same period.