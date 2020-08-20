Aduro Biotech Inc. [ADRO] Stock trading around $2.86 per share: What’s Next?

Aduro Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: ADRO] price surged by 11.72 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Aduro Biotech Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies targeting the A Proliferation Inducing Ligand (APRIL) and Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) pathways for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“The second quarter of 2020 was highlighted by the announcement of our planned merger with Chinook Therapeutics as well as significant progress in our BION-1301 program for IgA nephropathy (IgAN). We recently dosed the first IgAN patient with BION-1301 in Part 3 of our ongoing Phase 1 study and presented positive data from Parts 1 and 2 of this study in healthy volunteers at the 57th ERA-EDTA Virtual Congress. The data indicated BION-1301 was well-tolerated, had a half-life of approximately 33 days, achieved over 90% target engagement with a single 450 mg dose of BION-1301 and demonstrated dose-dependent and durable reductions in IgA and IgM levels, and to a lesser extent, IgG levels,” said Stephen T. Isaacs, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Aduro. “We continue to enroll patients in our Phase 2 study of ADU-S100 in combination with pembrolizumab in squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck and make progress on our cGAS-STING antagonist research collaboration with Lilly.” Isaacs continued, “We ended the second quarter of 2020 with a cash position of $186.1 million, which we believe will enable us to continue our ongoing STING and APRIL programs in the near-term and also meet our net cash requirements at the close of the merger with Chinook.” .

A sum of 6163499 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 652.86K shares. Aduro Biotech Inc. shares reached a high of $3.44 and dropped to a low of $2.60 until finishing in the latest session at $2.86.

The one-year ADRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.73. The average equity rating for ADRO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aduro Biotech Inc. [ADRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADRO shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Aduro Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Aduro Biotech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aduro Biotech Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

ADRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Aduro Biotech Inc. [ADRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.40. With this latest performance, ADRO shares dropped by -3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.97 for Aduro Biotech Inc. [ADRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 2.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aduro Biotech Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aduro Biotech Inc. [ADRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -486.07. Aduro Biotech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -477.30.

Return on Total Capital for ADRO is now -71.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aduro Biotech Inc. [ADRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.98. Additionally, ADRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aduro Biotech Inc. [ADRO] managed to generate an average of -$858,042 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Aduro Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

ADRO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aduro Biotech Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aduro Biotech Inc. go to 9.00%.

Aduro Biotech Inc. [ADRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $116 million, or 54.50% of ADRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADRO stocks are: VIVO CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 5,118,560, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,644,310 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.28 million in ADRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.84 million in ADRO stock with ownership of nearly 2.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aduro Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Aduro Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:ADRO] by around 5,012,402 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 4,011,917 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 31,448,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,472,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADRO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,453,716 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,651,246 shares during the same period.