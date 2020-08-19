Zscaler Inc. [ZS] Stock trading around $127.97 per share: What’s Next?

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] closed the trading session at $127.97 on 08/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $125.01, while the highest price level was $128.098.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 175.20 percent and weekly performance of 8.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 96.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 70.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, ZS reached to a volume of 1821663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zscaler Inc. [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $106.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $130, while Needham kept a Strong Buy rating on ZS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 5.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 520.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ZS stock trade performance evaluation

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.90. With this latest performance, ZS shares gained by 0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.23 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.14, while it was recorded at 123.35 for the last single week of trading, and 73.85 for the last 200 days.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc. [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +80.17. Zscaler Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.46.

Return on Total Capital for ZS is now -8.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] managed to generate an average of -$19,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zscaler Inc. [ZS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zscaler Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 25.67%.