Wolfe Research Initiated Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] closed the trading session at $266.15 on 08/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $248.51, while the highest price level was $267.94. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Zoom Phone Cloud Service Now Available in Over 40 Countries and Territories.

New Global Select Plan Will Streamline the Service Agreement Process.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced general availability of its Zoom Phone cloud phone service in 25 additional countries and territories, as well as a new, drastically simplified telephone service plan for companies with locations across the globe. Zoom now provides local telephone service and domestic calling in over 40 countries and territories around the world. The new countries and territories where Zoom Phone supports local phone numbers are: Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Mexico, Norway, Panama, Peru, Poland, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, and Slovenia. This expanded geographic coverage allows Zoom customers to migrate away from their legacy phone systems and consolidate business communications into Zoom’s video-first unified communications platform.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 291.17 percent and weekly performance of 6.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 176.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 61.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.04M shares, ZM reached to a volume of 8841711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $226.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $156 to $187. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $157 to $228, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on ZM stock. On June 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ZM shares from 125 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 13.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 91.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 82.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88.

ZM stock trade performance evaluation

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.46. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 7.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 176.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 187.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.93 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 250.95, while it was recorded at 245.21 for the last single week of trading, and 144.07 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.04 and a Gross Margin at +81.47. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.49.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.69. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $8,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 38.46%.