why Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.50

Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE: PBI] slipped around -0.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.76 at the close of the session, down -2.54%. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Pitney Bowes and UPS Team To Offer New Savings To Businesses.

Pitney Bowes SendPro clients benefit from discounts on UPS office shipping through Digital Access Program.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced a new collaboration with UPS® which sees businesses benefit from savings on UPS office shipping products, as part of its Digital Access Program.

Pitney Bowes Inc. stock is now 42.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PBI Stock saw the intraday high of $5.92 and lowest of $5.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.16, which means current price is +244.91% above from all time high which was touched on 08/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, PBI reached a trading volume of 2554109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBI shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Pitney Bowes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Pitney Bowes Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pitney Bowes Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has PBI stock performed recently?

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.14. With this latest performance, PBI shares gained by 117.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.10 for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 6.05 for the last single week of trading, and 3.44 for the last 200 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.94 and a Gross Margin at +40.02. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.25.

Return on Total Capital for PBI is now 6.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,036.12. Additionally, PBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,015.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] managed to generate an average of $3,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Pitney Bowes Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pitney Bowes Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBI.

Insider trade positions for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]

There are presently around $767 million, or 83.50% of PBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,397,941, which is approximately 0.309% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,217,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.17 million in PBI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $37.93 million in PBI stock with ownership of nearly 0.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pitney Bowes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE:PBI] by around 9,882,933 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 12,959,382 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 110,318,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,160,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 502,088 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,307,240 shares during the same period.