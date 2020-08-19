why First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.75

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: FR] surged by $0.82 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $42.98 during the day while it closed the day at $42.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stock has also gained 0.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FR stock has inclined by 18.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.39% and gained 3.35% year-on date.

The market cap for FR stock reached $5.52 billion, with 127.07 million shares outstanding and 125.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, FR reached a trading volume of 1221794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FR shares is $43.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for FR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

FR stock trade performance evaluation

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, FR shares gained by 9.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.88 for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.28, while it was recorded at 42.53 for the last single week of trading, and 39.36 for the last 200 days.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.93 and a Gross Margin at +44.43. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.97.

Return on Total Capital for FR is now 3.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.35. Additionally, FR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] managed to generate an average of $1,537,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 210.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. go to 10.00%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,350 million, or 98.30% of FR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,255,789, which is approximately -4.984% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,277,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $655.42 million in FR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $320.36 million in FR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:FR] by around 17,865,487 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 17,580,633 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 89,262,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,708,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FR stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,622,650 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 526,342 shares during the same period.