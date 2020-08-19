why Antero Resources Corporation [AR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.67

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] slipped around -0.78 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.62 at the close of the session, down -17.73%. The company report on August 18, 2020 that Antero Resources Announces Pricing of $250 Million Offering of Convertible Senior Notes.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its private placement to eligible purchasers of $250 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). In connection with the offering of the Notes, the Company granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option, which is exercisable within 30 days, to purchase up to an additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The offering is expected to close on August 21, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Antero Resources Corporation stock is now 27.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AR Stock saw the intraday high of $4.18 and lowest of $3.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.64, which means current price is +467.40% above from all time high which was touched on 08/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.37M shares, AR reached a trading volume of 59919616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $4 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.30, while TD Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on AR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 1.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has AR stock performed recently?

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.18. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 33.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.49 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 4.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.40 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Resources Corporation [AR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.06 and a Gross Margin at +1.47. Antero Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.62.

Return on Total Capital for AR is now -0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.37. Additionally, AR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Resources Corporation [AR] managed to generate an average of -$621,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antero Resources Corporation posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AR.

Insider trade positions for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $773 million, or 98.00% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,267,470, which is approximately -11.35% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,878,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.72 million in AR stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $64.36 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 0.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 45,108,004 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 83,982,735 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 84,446,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,537,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,673,743 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 34,168,404 shares during the same period.