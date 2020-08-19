Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] Is Currently 7.59 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] gained 7.59% or 0.35 points to close at $4.96 with a heavy trading volume of 4408286 shares. The company report on August 6, 2020 that Waitr Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $4.69, the shares rose to $4.96 and dropped to $4.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WTRH points out that the company has recorded 1175.72% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -2261.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, WTRH reached to a volume of 4408286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTRH shares is $5.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Waitr Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1 to $2, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on WTRH stock. On October 23, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for WTRH shares from 5 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waitr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for WTRH stock

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.59. With this latest performance, WTRH shares gained by 7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1175.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 244.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.57 for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 1.61 for the last 200 days.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.70 and a Gross Margin at +13.83. Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.98.

Return on Total Capital for WTRH is now -45.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -163.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -382.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -143.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 553.76. Additionally, WTRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 538.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] managed to generate an average of -$27,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Waitr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Waitr Holdings Inc. posted -2.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,011.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waitr Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]

There are presently around $238 million, or 27.80% of WTRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRH stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 10,173,557, which is approximately 1103.693% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,746,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.54 million in WTRH stocks shares; and JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., currently with $19.32 million in WTRH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH] by around 27,505,290 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 5,836,501 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 14,669,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,011,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRH stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,970,969 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,162,624 shares during the same period.