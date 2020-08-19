Urban One Inc. [UONE] is 262.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ: UONE] loss -23.33% on the last trading session, reaching $7.33 price per share at the time. The company report on August 18, 2020 that Urban One, Inc. Announces $25 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering Program.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE and UONEK) announced today that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), pursuant to which it may offer and sell shares of its Class A common stock (the “Class A Shares”) having an aggregate offering price of up to $25,000,000 from time to time through an “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Program”). The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from sales of the Class A Shares under the ATM Program for general corporate purposes, including repayment of indebtedness. The timing of any sales will depend on a variety of factors.

The Class A Shares will be offered through Jefferies LLC (“Jefferies”), as sales agent. Jefferies may sell Class A Shares by any method permitted by law deemed to be an “at-the-market offering” as defined in Rule 415 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions on the Nasdaq Stock Market or into any other existing trading market for the Class A Shares and such other sales as agreed upon by the Company and Jefferies. Sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices and, as a result, sales prices may vary.

Urban One Inc. represents 1.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.60 million with the latest information. UONE stock price has been found in the range of $6.7061 to $8.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, UONE reached a trading volume of 1162990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Urban One Inc. [UONE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban One Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for UONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for UONE stock

Urban One Inc. [UONE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.24. With this latest performance, UONE shares dropped by -48.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 275.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 247.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.16 for Urban One Inc. [UONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.63, while it was recorded at 9.87 for the last single week of trading, and 4.98 for the last 200 days.

Urban One Inc. [UONE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban One Inc. [UONE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.56 and a Gross Margin at +66.54. Urban One Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.21.

Return on Total Capital for UONE is now 9.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban One Inc. [UONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 505.65. Additionally, UONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 486.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban One Inc. [UONE] managed to generate an average of $642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.

An analysis of insider ownership at Urban One Inc. [UONE]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.02% of UONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UONE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 104,900, which is approximately 11.953% of the company’s market cap and around 41.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32000.0 in UONE stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $30000.0 in UONE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban One Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ:UONE] by around 23,849 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 19,162 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 74,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UONE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,939 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 19,162 shares during the same period.