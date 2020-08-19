Upwork Inc. [UPWK] Revenue clocked in at $328.10 million, up 40.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ: UPWK] closed the trading session at $14.98 on 08/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.645, while the highest price level was $15.17. The company report on August 10, 2020 that Upwork To Present at the Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference.

Virtual Event to be Audio Webcast on the Upwork Investor Relations Website.

Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the largest online talent solution, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Hayden Brown, will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.39 percent and weekly performance of 7.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 63.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, UPWK reached to a volume of 1566013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Upwork Inc. [UPWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPWK shares is $18.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Upwork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $23 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Upwork Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while First Analysis Sec analysts kept a Outperform rating on UPWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upwork Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPWK in the course of the last twelve months was 68.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

UPWK stock trade performance evaluation

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.38. With this latest performance, UPWK shares gained by 1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Upwork Inc. [UPWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.12, while it was recorded at 14.89 for the last single week of trading, and 10.85 for the last 200 days.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upwork Inc. [UPWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.00 and a Gross Margin at +69.78. Upwork Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.54.

Return on Total Capital for UPWK is now -6.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.45. Additionally, UPWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upwork Inc. [UPWK] managed to generate an average of -$29,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Upwork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Upwork Inc. [UPWK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Upwork Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upwork Inc. go to -0.04%.

Upwork Inc. [UPWK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,093 million, or 69.70% of UPWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,189,767, which is approximately 3.632% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDFARB ANDREW P, holding 7,054,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.68 million in UPWK stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $95.06 million in UPWK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upwork Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Upwork Inc. [NASDAQ:UPWK] by around 21,340,273 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 12,147,939 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 39,479,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,968,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPWK stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,715,173 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,162,867 shares during the same period.