The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] stock Initiated by Seaport Global Securities analyst, price target now $261

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] loss -2.36% on the last trading session, reaching $203.07 price per share at the time. The company report on May 14, 2020 that Squire Technologies Selected for Inaugural Goldman Sachs Launch With GS Black and Latinx Entrepreneur Cohort.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) has selected Squire Technologies to participate in the first Launch With GS Black and Latinx Entrepreneur Cohort. This eight-week virtual experience will provide high-touch access and resources to a select group of U.S.-based Black and Latinx founders to fast-track their companies’ growth and build relationships with investors and industry experts.

Dave Salvant and Songe LaRon will participate in virtual, customized 1-on-1 and sector specific workshops with Goldman Sachs leaders and will meet with industry-leading startup experts on topics ranging from legal considerations, to cap table structure, to marketing and branding.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. represents 355.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $70.01 billion with the latest information. GS stock price has been found in the range of $202.53 to $207.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 3900998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $247.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $185 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2020, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $227, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on GS stock. On June 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GS shares from 198 to 230.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 384.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.06 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.01, while it was recorded at 208.52 for the last single week of trading, and 205.59 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.95. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.00.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 603.85. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 279.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $221,044 per employee.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. posted 4.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 6.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

There are presently around $48,764 million, or 75.80% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,234,037, which is approximately -1.386% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 19,682,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.0 billion in GS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.96 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly -0.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 640 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 19,130,966 shares. Additionally, 592 investors decreased positions by around 16,594,176 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 204,408,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,133,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,089,411 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 4,755,123 shares during the same period.