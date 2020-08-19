The Chemours Company [CC] is 14.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Chemours Company [NYSE: CC] loss -0.53% or -0.11 points to close at $20.74 with a heavy trading volume of 1067215 shares. The company report on July 29, 2020 that Chemours Announces Third Quarter Dividend.

The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions, announced today that the Board of Directors of Chemours declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the company’s common stock for the third quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 17, 2020.

About The Chemours Company The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours published its first corporate responsibility commitment report in 2018, which highlights goals aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

It opened the trading session at $20.75, the shares rose to $21.07 and dropped to $20.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CC points out that the company has recorded 8.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -195.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, CC reached to a volume of 1067215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Chemours Company [CC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CC shares is $19.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Chemours Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for The Chemours Company stock. On August 20, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CC shares from 37 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Chemours Company is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for CC stock

The Chemours Company [CC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, CC shares gained by 29.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.02 for The Chemours Company [CC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.21, while it was recorded at 21.09 for the last single week of trading, and 15.10 for the last 200 days.

The Chemours Company [CC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Chemours Company [CC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.06. The Chemours Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.94.

Return on Total Capital for CC is now 8.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Chemours Company [CC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 648.91. Additionally, CC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 619.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Chemours Company [CC] managed to generate an average of -$7,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.The Chemours Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

The Chemours Company [CC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Chemours Company posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Chemours Company go to 11.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Chemours Company [CC]

There are presently around $2,662 million, or 82.30% of CC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,383,084, which is approximately -4.994% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,775,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.17 million in CC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $288.4 million in CC stock with ownership of nearly -1.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Chemours Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in The Chemours Company [NYSE:CC] by around 10,988,709 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 16,249,336 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 101,119,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,357,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,426,196 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 7,018,218 shares during the same period.