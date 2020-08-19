Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] Is Currently -0.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE: NOVA] closed the trading session at $24.30 on 08/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.43, while the highest price level was $25.15. The company report on August 19, 2020 that GAF Energy and Sunnova Launch Strategic Partnership to Expand Roof-Integrated Solar Options for Homeowners.

GAF Energy, a leading provider of roof-integrated solar solutions in North America, and Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. residential solar and storage service provider, today announced a strategic partnership to provide homeowners with GAF Energy’s DecoTech 2.0 solar roofing system together with Sunnova’s solar service offerings. The partnership leverages both companies’ reach in the new home and re-roof markets and exemplifies the growing convergence between roofing and solar.

“I’m excited to be working with Sunnova to expand solar roofing choices for homeowners across the country,” said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy “This partnership represents a coming together of two complementary powerhouse companies. As our industry continues to grow, this partnership will enable us to optimally monetize opportunities with solar roof products and financing.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 117.74 percent and weekly performance of -9.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 63.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, NOVA reached to a volume of 1818203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $29.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $13.50 to $21.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Neutral rating on NOVA stock. On May 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NOVA shares from 12.50 to 13.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

NOVA stock trade performance evaluation

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.53. With this latest performance, NOVA shares gained by 16.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.32 for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.23, while it was recorded at 25.63 for the last single week of trading, and 14.74 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.01 and a Gross Margin at +58.43. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.73.

Return on Total Capital for NOVA is now -1.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 225.07. Additionally, NOVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 209.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] managed to generate an average of -$445,528 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,903 million, or 92.00% of NOVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: ECP CONTROLCO, LLC with ownership of 36,876,446, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEWLIGHT PARTNERS LP, holding 9,635,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.13 million in NOVA stocks shares; and AVALON INVESTMENT & ADVISORY, currently with $100.41 million in NOVA stock with ownership of nearly -4.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE:NOVA] by around 5,685,397 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 4,534,287 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 68,095,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,315,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,484,078 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 739,299 shares during the same period.