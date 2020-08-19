Resonant Inc. [RESN] Stock trading around $2.89 per share: What’s Next?

Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ: RESN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.42%. The company report on August 18, 2020 that Resonant’s XBAR Achieves Technological Breakthrough; Industry’s First Successfully Manufactured XBAR 5G Filter for Non-Mobile, on Standard SAW Process.

Next-Generation 5G Filters for Non-Mobile Applications Showcase Ability to Maximize Data Speed by Minimizing Signal Loss and Interference, All on a Simple, Cost Effective SAW Process.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, has announced that its patented 5G XBAR® filters, for non-mobile applications have been successfully manufactured by two different foundry partners using a standard surface acoustic wave (SAW) front end process.

Over the last 12 months, RESN stock rose by 1.40%. The one-year Resonant Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.39. The average equity rating for RESN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $157.24 million, with 52.90 million shares outstanding and 48.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 907.83K shares, RESN stock reached a trading volume of 7860303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Resonant Inc. [RESN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RESN shares is $3.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RESN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Resonant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $5 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Resonant Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Resonant Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 92.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.42.

RESN Stock Performance Analysis:

Resonant Inc. [RESN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.42. With this latest performance, RESN shares gained by 19.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.78 for Resonant Inc. [RESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.52, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 2.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Resonant Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Resonant Inc. [RESN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4083.54. Resonant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4071.84.

Return on Total Capital for RESN is now -169.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -172.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -183.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Resonant Inc. [RESN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.38. Additionally, RESN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Resonant Inc. [RESN] managed to generate an average of -$388,675 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Resonant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

RESN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Resonant Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RESN.

Resonant Inc. [RESN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $55 million, or 41.80% of RESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RESN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 4,169,213, which is approximately -10.66% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 4,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.56 million in RESN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.43 million in RESN stock with ownership of nearly 504.774% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Resonant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ:RESN] by around 9,552,996 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,019,410 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,513,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,085,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RESN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,658,977 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,345,213 shares during the same period.