QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] Revenue clocked in at $20.00 billion, up 26.97% YTD: What’s Next?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] loss -0.13% or -0.15 points to close at $112.03 with a heavy trading volume of 6387011 shares. The company report on August 12, 2020 that Qualcomm Announces Expiration Date Results of Its Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) announced today the expiration date results of its four separate private offers to exchange (each, an “Exchange Offer,” and collectively, the “Exchange Offers”) any and all of the outstanding notes listed in the table below (collectively, the “Old Notes”) for two new series of Qualcomm’s senior notes due 2028 and 2032 (the “New 2028 Notes” and the “New 2032 Notes,” respectively, and collectively, the “New Notes”) on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum dated August 5, 2020 (the “Offering Memorandum” and, together with the eligibility letter, the Canadian holder form and the notice of guaranteed delivery, the “Exchange Offer Documents”).

Qualcomm also announced today the expiration date results of its transaction to repurchase such four series of notes pursuant to cash tender offers (each, a “Cash Offer” and collectively, the “Cash Offers”), which were open only to Ineligible Holders (as defined below).

It opened the trading session at $112.91, the shares rose to $113.38 and dropped to $111.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QCOM points out that the company has recorded 23.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -93.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.87M shares, QCOM reached to a volume of 6387011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $119.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $115 to $130, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on QCOM stock. On July 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QCOM shares from 115 to 137.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 38.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 118.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for QCOM stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 20.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.18 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.11, while it was recorded at 113.43 for the last single week of trading, and 85.44 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.29 and a Gross Margin at +64.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.07.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 42.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 150.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 324.57. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 273.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $118,541 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 26.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

There are presently around $96,116 million, or 77.30% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 104,166,567, which is approximately 5.945% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,338,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.66 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $5.75 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly -12.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 957 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 65,792,451 shares. Additionally, 696 investors decreased positions by around 60,762,993 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 731,392,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 857,947,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 234 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,961,735 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 5,653,907 shares during the same period.