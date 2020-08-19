Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Is Currently 2.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] traded at a high on 08/18/20, posting a 2.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.98. The company report on August 17, 2020 that Pinterest Appoints Former Harpo Studios Executive Andrea Wishom to Board of Directors.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced it has appointed Andrea Wishom, President at Skywalker Holdings and former Executive Vice President at Harpo Productions, to its Board of Directors.

“For the past few months, the board has been meeting with many great candidates, and Andrea stood out for several reasons,” said Ben Silbermann, CEO and co-founder, Pinterest. “She’s an expert in creating positive and inspirational content for global audiences, and a passionate advocate for building a company culture of respect, integrity, inclusion and support — areas in which we must innovate and improve. Andrea has spent her career outside of Silicon Valley and has a vision for reimagining the board/employee relationship. We welcome her creativity and authenticity, and I’m honored to grow Pinterest alongside her.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18248563 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pinterest Inc. stands at 4.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.80%.

The market cap for PINS stock reached $21.72 billion, with 586.74 million shares outstanding and 459.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.60M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 18248563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $36.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $23 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $44.50, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on PINS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 4721.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.80.

How has PINS stock performed recently?

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 37.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.97 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.88, while it was recorded at 35.21 for the last single week of trading, and 21.03 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.54 and a Gross Margin at +68.59. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.13.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -85.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.87. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$614,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

Earnings analysis for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinterest Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS.

Insider trade positions for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

There are presently around $11,821 million, or 58.60% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,134,965, which is approximately 30.282% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, holding 18,877,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $679.21 million in PINS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $602.25 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 153.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 106,784,061 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 54,440,135 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 167,327,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 328,551,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,801,968 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 13,281,439 shares during the same period.